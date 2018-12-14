Auburn professor using Hubble to view comet.

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Seven million miles might sound like a far distance but according to researchers, when it comes to comets, that’s pretty close.
“It’s only 30 times the distance to the moon, most comets stay much further so it sounds far but this is really close and what that does is since it’s really close you can look at it in great detail,” says Auburn University professor, Dennis Bodewits.
Even though the comet it will be 7 million miles away this weekend, Bodewits is going to have a great view thanks to NASA’s telescopes. “We will be using Hubble, the Chandra space telescope, Neil Gehrels Swift space telescope to study this comet," says Bodewits. "We put together a really good team and based upon on our ideas on the previous space mission that just ended and Hubble was convinced and they gave us a time.”
He’ll be researching what ices make up the comet and how chemical processes change the gas around it.
“We will really be looking at a detailed look close to the surface of the comet. Comets are left overs from when our solar system was formed so we get to look at really old material and determine what our solar system was made of.”
He says that he is new to Auburn University, but hopefully this work with NASA will get his students excited.
“This comet is a spectacular event and it can really introduce the people here to the work I’m doing, and I hope it also gets the students really enthusiastic about my research."
Anyone interested in seeing live images of this mission can view it directly on December 16 from the Hubble Telescope through Space Telescope Live.
