Authorities warn about holiday party DUIs

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - With a lot of holiday parties planned this weekend and holiday festivities starting up next weekend in Shelby County, the Sheriff’s office is warning people about drinking and driving.
Their deputies are going to be out in full force to keep drunk drivers off the road.
Deputy Debbie Sumrall says it is very easy to get over that legal limit.
“You are putting yourself in danger. You are putting other drivers in danger, so be very aware of how much you are drinking and call a ride, call an Uber, call a friend - just don’t take that risk. It is a huge risk to be impaired and driving,” Sumrall explains.
Deputies say it is very easy to spot drivers who have been drinking. They add with all the safe options for people to get home these days, there is no excuse for someone to get behind the wheel.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.