CSU celebrates 117th commencement ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University celebrated its 117th commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec.14.
There were a couple of special graduates including a mother and daughter graduating together from the same degree program.
DeUndra Jones and her mother Andrea Jones both earned their bachelor’s in health science.
"I think it’s a very special moment for the both of us. For one, I didn't think I would be graduating with this degree, not so soon either and especially not with my mom. So, I think it’s also special for her because I know this is something that she's been wanting for a long time, and now it’s finally here," said DeUndra Jones.
More Columbus State commencement ceremonies are also scheduled for Saturday.
