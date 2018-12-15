CSU celebrates 117th commencement ceremony

Columbus State University celebrated its 117th commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec.14. (Gunn, Olivia)
By Olivia Gunn | December 14, 2018 at 9:55 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 9:56 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University celebrated its 117th commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec.14.

There were a couple of special graduates including a mother and daughter graduating together from the same degree program.

DeUndra Jones and her mother Andrea Jones both earned their bachelor’s in health science.

"I think it’s a very special moment for the both of us. For one, I didn't think I would be graduating with this degree, not so soon either and especially not with my mom. So, I think it’s also special for her because I know this is something that she's been wanting for a long time, and now it’s finally here," said DeUndra Jones.

More Columbus State commencement ceremonies are also scheduled for Saturday.

