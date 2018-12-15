Drier Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a Saturday with plenty of clouds, look for more of the same as we start out Sunday. The rain coverage should be near zero, and the sun might even peek out from behind the clouds late in the afternoon or early evening. Going into Monday, look for foggy weather for the AM commute, so that will be something to watch out for. Highs will generally stay in the low 60s for Monday through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies early in the week and increasing clouds on Wednesday. That will lead us to our next storm system that will spread rain over the area on Thursday. Showers might linger into Friday for some, and colder temperatures will follow for next weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. An early look at Christmas Eve is showing up in our 9-day outlook, and it appears the day will be partly sunny and dry with average late December temperatures. We will keep an eye on things for you as we get closer to the holiday!