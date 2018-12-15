Forrest B. Johnson & Associates host 3rd annual holiday gala

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Forrest B. Johnson & Associates in Columbus its third annual holiday gala Friday night.
The event was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Guests were asked to bring a new unwrapped toy as Christmas gifts for children.
Hundreds of people came out to support children and to make sure there is something under their three this Christmas. The gala is a tradition for the local law firm in Columbus as part of its efforts to give back to the community.
