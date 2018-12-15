Last-minute Christmas shopping deals

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There are only a few shopping days left until Christmas and retail experts say there is still time to cash in on deals.
This weekend, numerous stores are running sales.
“Whatever you might be looking for, you’re probably going to find a sale for it,” said Courtney Jespersen with Nerdwallet.com.
From clothes to tech, you can expect to save money this weekend.
“So Best Buy is having a Nick of Time sale this weekend with deals on laptops and TVs, all of those last minute gift items as well,” said Jespersen. “American Eagle is a having 40% off almost their entire store."
Jespersen also advises you to price shop online before you head to the stores.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.