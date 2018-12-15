Less Rain for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A few lingering rain showers will pop-up here and there on Saturday, but overall the weekend looks much drier in comparison to Friday—and certainly last weekend! Still plenty of clouds in the forecast, but expect some breaks of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday pushing highs close to 60.
By Monday, we transition to sunnier skies for the start of the week and the pattern looks quiet and seasonable early on. By Thursday, our next storm system moves toward the Southeast, bringing a chance of rain into Friday, before drying out again for the weekend before Christmas. So overall, no major rainmakers or Arctic blasts in the foreseeable future! Well deserved after the chilly and rainy pattern we’ve come to know so well in recent weeks.
