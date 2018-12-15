Local organizations band together to grant Christmas wishes for children’s group home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For many people Christmas is a time to spend with loved ones and family, however this is not the case for everyone. Across the Chattahoochee Valley teens and children who have been abused, abandoned, or placed in group home won’t have that opportunity. But thankfully, one of these homes has partnered with a local company to show the kids that there is still plenty of magic and love for them this holiday season.
Around 35 teenagers from the Methodist home for children were all given $175 and taken on a shopping spree. Each teen was able to pick out shoes, winter clothes and other items while shopping at Kohls.
“These are children who aren’t home for Christmas. They don’t have their own home and their own presents. To know that the community loves and them and is showing this kind of love is outstanding,” says Amanda Ryals, Donor Relations Officer for The Methodist Home.
The effort was hosted by Adient, an automotive parts manufacturer who raised more than $1,000 to give children at the boys and girls home.
“It makes my heart bigger and bigger every year to see the generosity of my team and to see the looks on the face of the kids as they select their presents. Its overwhelming,” says Adient Plant Manager Tracy Breeding.
The Methodist Home has two campuses for children and youth who have been abused neglected or abandoned. They say being able to provide a family atmosphere during this holiday season holds a special place in their hearts.
“What a great time of the year to be able to do this. To show our kids that no one has forgotten about them. That Christmas is very special for them. They can make they’re own special memories and that we’re here. We love them,” says Ryals.
