Local organizations band together to grant Christmas wishes for children’s group home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For many people Christmas is a time to spend with loved ones and family, however this is not the case for everyone. Across the Chattahoochee Valley teens and children who have been abused, abandoned, or placed in group home won’t have that opportunity. But thankfully, one of these homes has partnered with a local company to show the kids that there is still plenty of magic and love for them this holiday season.