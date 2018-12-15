$5.6M renovation to Columbus soccer complex marks first step toward international exposure

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - City leaders in Columbus are behind a multi-million dollar plan to renovate a softball complex.
They say that money could go toward helping bring international exposure to Columbus. This comes after an announcement that the city of Columbus will host internationally televised softball games during the USA Softball International Cup in July 2019. Managers of the park say they’re also gearing up to host the U.S. Softball team for the 2020 Olympics.
“We’re looking to stretch the dollars as far as we can to enhance South Commons,” says Merri Sherman, executive director of Sports Council Columbus.
She says it’s a more than $5 million renovation project.
“The initial estimate that we have are about $5.6 million to get the renovations done,” says Kim Sheek, chairman of Sports Council.
The Sports Council of Columbus and Columbus Parks and Recreation are standing firm on a project to renovate the South Commons Softball Complex. This comes after an update provided to the Columbus City Council on Dec. 11.
“The city chipped in $3 million dollars. It’s very generous. We’re very grateful for that,” says Sheek.
They say it’s to renovate three fields, upgrade the stadium bathrooms, and also address water leaks as well as a list of other upgrades. Managers of the park say with the USA Softball International Cup being in July, it only gives less than a year for the project to be completed.
“We’re on a very tight deadline for all the renovations to take place in our time frame,” says Sherman.
“It’s very important for the city with the economic impact that these events bring to the city. It generates a tremendous amount of economic revenue for the city,” Sheek explains.
According to the plan presented to the Columbus City Council, the softball complex generated an estimated $4.6 million for the fiscal year 2018 and more than $147 million since 1995. They say it’s important to have this space renovated for the local use as well as national and international purposes.
“This will not only satisfy the international cup that will play in July 2019, but also current business and future business that we hope to secure for Columbus,” says Sherman.
According to Columbus Parks and Recreation, for the fiscal year 2018, 175 local teams played 1,194 games combined for the entire year. The city council’s approval to negotiate a contract is scheduled for January 8. Construction could begin January 9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.