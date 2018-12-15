New study finds 11 GA coal powered plants are leaking chemicals

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -On Thursday, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice released a new study finding that 11 coal powered plants in Georgia are leaking chemicals into ground water. 10 of the 11 plants are owned by Georgia Power.
Georgia Power says repeated tests show that chemicals from the leaks have not affected the state’s water quality, but they are still working to close all of its plant’s coal ash ponds. The company submitted plans last month to the state Environmental Protection Division for approval to either remove, consolidate, or cap the ponds.
Georgia Power’s environmental affairs manager Aaron Mitchell said the company would monitor the groundwater around the ponds for at least 30 years after closure.
