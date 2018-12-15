Piedmont Columbus Regional honors 2 first responders for efforts to save 3-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional honored more local life savers during this month’s First Friday Hero ceremony.
Rodney Boles and Elizabeth Haggas with Care Ambulance responded to a call where a three-year-old child went into cardiac arrest at home. They intubated the child for better breathing and began giving the child fluids.
Because of Boles and Haggas’ efforts, the child was successfully resuscitated, stabilized, and flown to an Atlanta -are hospital for further treatment.
It’s something we do every day. It’s not every day that we get a three-year-old in cardiac arrest, but unfortunately in this business we do see it quite a bit. It’s rare that you do see something like that, and the child comes back, but it was good to have this one come back around. It was a team effort,” said Boles.
Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in 2017 to recognize firsT responders on a monthly basis who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
