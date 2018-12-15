Same farm where romaine E. coli outbreak may have started issues recalls for other vegetables

(RNN) – The same California farm where an outbreak of E. coli was traced to this week also issued recalls for its red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower.
The farm, Adams Bros. Farming, in Santa Maria, said in a Thursday press release that the other harvests of vegetables, culled last month, may be contaminated with the same strain of E. coli as the romaine lettuce.
A release said that “sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. coli” and that “filtered and treated water from the reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested.”
It added that tests, so far, have come back negative.
The Adams Bros. release said that the cauliflower had been distributed to 10 states, and the red and green leaf lettuces were distributed to six states.
The states where cauliflower was distributed include Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
The states where the lettuces were distributed included California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Some red leaf lettuce was also distributed to Minnesota.
Adams Bros. said they were recalling the vegetables “out of an abundance of caution.”
In the romaine lettuce outbreak, 59 people in 16 states have so far fallen ill.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, E. coli symptoms can include “severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea,” and sometimes mild fever.
Most cases pass in 5-7 days.
