2 suspects wanted in LaGrange for attempted home burglary

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in LaGrange for an attempted burglary.
On Dec. 14 around 9: 10 p.m. officers responded to shots being fired at a residence in the 100 block of Garfield Street. Upon arrival, the homeowner told officers there was a knock on the door and when he answered the door, two male suspects demanded to come inside the home.
When the homeowner started to close the door, one of the suspects pulled out a gun a fired towards the residence. With the help of a friend who was at the home, the homeowner was able to close the door.
The suspects fled on foot.
The suspects are described as slim build, wearing dark clothing with black scarfs over their face.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Tips can also be submitted to the LaGrange Police Department via its Facebook page.
