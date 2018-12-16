Columbus Fire/EMS and police on scene of fire on Northlake Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department, EMS Services and the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a fire at a business on Northlake Pkwy.
Police say the fire is located at the Extreme Powersports in the 2900 block of Northlake Pkwy.
The fire has been put out, but remains blocked off with emergency vehicles.
Firefighters also say that no injuries were sustained.
