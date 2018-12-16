LaGrange police investigating shooting on Beaman St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Beaman St.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Beaman St. at approximately 1:38 p.m.
They found the semi-conscious suspect with a gunshot wound in his back.
Witnesses say that the victim ran onto their porch and asked them to call the police.
Police say that after a short investigation they found that the victim had been shot inside his residence.
Witnesses also say they saw two male suspects running from the Beaman St. residence and leave in a black SUV.
There is no word on the victim’s injuries at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
