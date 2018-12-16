Lee Co. searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

Lee Co. searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins
Lee County car break-ins
By Alex Jones | December 16, 2018 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 5:29 PM

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s is asking for assistance in locating a suspect believed to be part of multiple break-ins in one night.

They have released surveillance photos in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect believed to be part of a string of vehicle break-ins.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple car break-ins on Dec. 15 in the 2700 block of AL Hwy. 169 in Opelika.

He is believed to have been driving a silver Ford F150 4x4.

If you know the identity of this person, please contact the LCSO at (334) 749-5651.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the individual shown in these photographs. This person is believed...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations on Sunday, December 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.