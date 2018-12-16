Lee Co. searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s is asking for assistance in locating a suspect believed to be part of multiple break-ins in one night.
They have released surveillance photos in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect believed to be part of a string of vehicle break-ins.
The suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple car break-ins on Dec. 15 in the 2700 block of AL Hwy. 169 in Opelika.
He is believed to have been driving a silver Ford F150 4x4.
If you know the identity of this person, please contact the LCSO at (334) 749-5651.
