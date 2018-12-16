Lingering Clouds Sunday Before Sunshine Returns

Today through Tuesday looks dry, but an incoming low pressure system mid-week will bring scattered showers and storms late Wednesday into Friday with the best coverage reserved for Thursday. Heading into the weekend before Christmas, we turn drier and cooler again with temperatures running below average. However, looks like we could wrap up 2018 on a warm note. We’ll continue to fine-tune that forecast for you. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet weather for the next few days!