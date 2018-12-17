ALERT: Police warn of phony Netflix emails that could steal your information

SOLON, OH (WAFB) - If you’ve gotten an email that looks to be from Netflix recently, police are urging customers to double check them before offering up any personal information.
In a Facebook post, police in Solon, Ohio shared a screenshot of a phishing email that aims to steal your information. The email claims the user’s account is on hold and that Netflix is having “trouble with your current billing information.” The email provides a link to update their payment method.
The email was sent to an officer in Solon who said he isn’t even a user of the popular streaming service.
Police say the links could be a way to install malware, harmful viruses, onto your computer.
“Hi Dear,” reads the email. “We’re having some trouble with your current billing information. We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”
Comments on Facebook point out that although the email looks legitimate at first glance, it contains an international phone number and strange punctuation. The “Hi Dear” salutation also stuck out to some as out of place.
“Criminals want you to click the links, so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away,” police wrote on Facebook. “Don’t put your guard down. Contact the source of the email by another method that you trust, to make sure your accounts are maintained.”
