Carver High in Columbus hosts annual Cuts for Christmas in remembrance of late baseball coach

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A tradition remembering a pillar in the community continued Monday at Carver High School in Columbus.
Overflo Barber Shop is stepped in helping students in need by helping them look great going in to the holiday, and rewarding them from doing well in the classroom.
“It’s just a way to keep his legacy going, a way to keep his name going, and a way for these kids as time goes on to still know who he was and what he meant to this school,”said Anson Dudley, girls basketball coach at Carver High School.
It all started with an idea from their late baseball coach, David Pollard, who was killed in a tragic car accident in April 2016.
Now they want to make sure his name lives on by continuing this tradition he cared so much about.
“He always had a passion for children even before he started teaching. He started community coaching, he was counseling, and you know just to see his name invoked in such a positive way is really bolstering during the holiday season,”said Adrienne Pollard, David Pollard’s wife.
David Pollard’s goal was to make sure his students and baseball players looked their best on the field, especially those who may be in need, and also to reward them for their work in the classroom.
“Each teacher picks some kids that feel like they are deserving of it, and not just necessarily a financial thing. It’s more if they are doing what they are supposed to do in the class and if they have the right attitude,”said Dudley
Each year, they partner with local barber shops who come out and dedicate their time to help each student feel special.
“For them, these haircuts took a lot of time for them to bring a lot of stuff here and all this food and money, and for these barbers to come out here is just a blessing,”said Jaylen King, a senior at Carver High.
Students said they are so grateful for this opportunity,
