Dry & Pleasant Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Despite cloudy skies across the Valley Monday morning, sunshine will break through as we head into the afternoon pushing our high temperatures comfortably into the 60s—a good 10 degrees warmer than the cool weekend. Nevertheless, clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s Tuesday morning followed by another day of abundant sunshine.
By mid-week though, the pattern turns unsettled again as another storm system approaches the Valley. Expect rain to return as early as Wednesday evening with scattered showers and a few storms Thursday into early Friday. Once the rain clears out by the end of the week, the upcoming weekend looks to finally feature more sunshine, though temperatures will trend cooler into the 50s and 30s.
As far as your Christmas forecast, for now we look dry and seasonable, with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll continue to fine-tune your holiday forecast for you in the coming days!
