Flyers fire coach Hakstol, Gordon is interim replacement

"He's got some creative ways of thinking the game," said defenseman Andrew MacDonald, who played for Gordon with the Islanders. "We had a really young team in New York when I was there — transitioning from an older team to a younger team. It was kind of a tough situation for him. He was trying to bring in new ideas with speed and some of his philosophies. I really liked Scott as a coach. He's a good man, he's got good systems and I think he'll do a good job for us."