Great Start to the Work Week!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The work week will start on a pretty nice note with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Some fog could be out there early Monday, so make sure you prepare accordingly - even though it shouldn't be a widespread issue. Tuesday looks like another nice day with temperatures back in the low 60s, but look for increasing clouds on Wednesday out ahead of our next storm system. Late Wednesday, it would not be out of the question to have a few showers on the radar, but Wednesday night into Thursday should feature the wettest stretch of weather, and some of that rain may linger into our Friday as well. Most spots will see less than an inch of rain with this system. Much colder air will blow in after the rain moves out, and we will deal with a mostly sunny (but cool) last weekend before Christmas.