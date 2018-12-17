Heart attacks more likely to occur on Christmas Eve, study says

(CNN) - We all know the holidays can really wreak havoc on our health.
But now a new study from Sweden has found the risk of having a heart attack rises nearly 40-percent on Christmas Eve.
The observational study analyzed the timing of 283,000 heart attacks over 15 years.
According to the American Heart Association, someone suffers a heart attack about every 40 seconds in the U.S.
Researchers found specifically around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve is the greatest risk.
That's about the time you're praying your kids are asleep so you can finish wrapping the gifts and get them under the tree.
Researchers also found mornings before 8 a.m. and Monday mornings to be other times related to high risk of heart attack.
They say more research needs to be done to find out what exactly causes the spikes.
You can read more in the British Medical Journal.
