LaGrange Animal Services saves 900+ animals through partnership with nonprofit organization

“The need for animals up north is in high demand due to the northern states having such a strict spay neuter law. Once the animals reach their destination they are spayed or neutered and placed up for adoption,” said City of LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “We are proud that our partnership has helped double the numbers of animals saved on the Puppy Pipeline. We also have a great reputation of having healthy, adoptable animals and most are adopted almost immediately. We are very happy to save these lives.”