LaGrange Animal Services saves 900+ animals through partnership with nonprofit organization

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Over 900 animals have been saved due to a partnership between LaGrange Animal Services and Puppy Pipeline.
936 animals have been saved so far this year. 497 animals were placed on the Puppy Pipeline in 2017 and crews expect to save more than 1,000 by the end of the year.
The Puppy Pipeline of Georgia Rescue is a non-profit organization that transports puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats to no kill shelters in the Northeast and Upper Midwest to find forever homes.
The City of LaGrange has been a partner of the Puppy Pipeline since its inception in 2007.
“The need for animals up north is in high demand due to the northern states having such a strict spay neuter law. Once the animals reach their destination they are spayed or neutered and placed up for adoption,” said City of LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “We are proud that our partnership has helped double the numbers of animals saved on the Puppy Pipeline. We also have a great reputation of having healthy, adoptable animals and most are adopted almost immediately. We are very happy to save these lives.”
On Thursday, Puppy Pipeline picked approximately 28 cats and kittens and took them to Minnesota.
