LaGrange police investigating shooting on Brown St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a shooting in which a man suffered a gunshot to the face.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Brown Ave. at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Police were able to talk to the victim who said he and the suspect, Kawaun Breary, had a dispute that resulted in Breary shooting him in the face with a small handgun.
Breary was apprehended on the scene.
Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
