Lee County inmate escapes work detail on Monroe St. in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from a county maintenance crew.
46-year-old Wesley King of Opelika left the Lee County Maintenance Shop on Monroe St. at approximately 1:10 p.m.
King reportedly got the keys to a gold 2001 Mazda Protege with a dark green hood with license plate number 2119AP4.
King is serving a one year sentence on drug related convictions and was arrested in October after his probation was revoked in Opelika City Court.
He is described as being 5′9″ tall, 145 pounds with a tattoo of the name “Stephanie” on his throat.
King is believed to be in the Opelika area and the public is advised to contact the LCSO at (334) 749-5651 if you see him or have information on his whereabouts.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.