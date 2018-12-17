Lee County inmate escapes work detail on Monroe St. in Opelika

46-year-old Wesley King, inmate escaped from work detail
By Alex Jones | December 17, 2018 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:00 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from a county maintenance crew.

46-year-old Wesley King of Opelika left the Lee County Maintenance Shop on Monroe St. at approximately 1:10 p.m.

King reportedly got the keys to a gold 2001 Mazda Protege with a dark green hood with license plate number 2119AP4.

King is serving a one year sentence on drug related convictions and was arrested in October after his probation was revoked in Opelika City Court.

He is described as being 5′9″ tall, 145 pounds with a tattoo of the name “Stephanie” on his throat.

King is believed to be in the Opelika area and the public is advised to contact the LCSO at (334) 749-5651 if you see him or have information on his whereabouts.

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations on Monday, December 17, 2018

