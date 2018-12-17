New assistant principal appointed to Harris County High School

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A new assistant principal has been named for Harris County High School.
The Harris County School District’s Board of Education approved to appoint William “Clay” McCall to take on the role.
Clay comes to Harris County from Auburn City Schools where he served a history teacher and coach from 1994 to 2001. He began his first tenure as an assistant principal in 2003.
As an assistant principal, McCall supported the principal in teacher evaluation, developed teacher supervision duties, led professional development opportunities, and assisted with the implementation of new curriculum methods. He also taught and coached while serving Alabama’s Dekalb County Schools and Lee County Schools.
“My family and I feel blessed to be part of the Harris County family,” says McCall. “Personally, I am excited to be part of the administrative team of Harris County High School, and I look forward to serving our students, teachers, and support staff. This is an outstanding school system, and I look forward to being part of it each and every day.”
McCall became athletic director in 2010 overseeing grades 7 through 12, which consisted of 2,400 student athletes and 45 teams. He was named Athletic Director of the Year by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
McCall will begin his new role as Harris Count High’s assistant principal when faculty reports back to school on January 2, 2019.
