Opelika police investigating vehicle burglary at Econo Lodge

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for breaking into a vehicle and theft.
The incident happened Dec. 12 at the Econo Lodge on Columbus Parkway. Police began investigating around 11:20 p.m.
Police say the suspect took several tools from a vehicle.
The suspect was occupying a dark colored four-door Ford F-150 with an FX package sticker and University of Alabama sticker on the top right of the rear windshield.
Anyone with information about the suspect, vehicle, or case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.