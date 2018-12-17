Russian disinformation campaign on social media extensive, ongoing, according to report

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) - Sixty-two percent of Americans don’t believe President Donald Trump has been completely truthful when it comes to the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference, according to a new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll.
It comes amid new information about the scope and duration of Russia's social media disinformation campaign in 2016 and beyond.
New reports to the Senate Intelligence Committee indicates that social media companies may have given the bare minimum amount of information during the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling.
The panel, which hasn’t said whether it has endorsed the findings, plans to release the report by Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project and Graphika, a network analysis firm, this week.
A second report, created by cybersecurity company New Knowledge along with Columbia University researchers and Canfield Research LLC, is expected to be released Monday, the New York Times reported.
The New Knowledge report said that disinformation campaigns targeted the black community and Democrats in an attempt to curtail voter turnout, and described its posts on Instagram as “a blizzard ... that rivaled or exceeded its Facebook operations.”
The study says that there were 187 million engagements with users on Instagram, while there were 77 million on Facebook.
According to both reports, the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg, Russia, company run by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, created a bevy of fake accounts on multiple social media platforms to support Trump in his primary race against Republican opponents and, ultimately, to help him gain the White House.
Some of those accounts are still live, the report said.
“With at least some of the Russian government’s goals achieved in the face of little diplomatic or other pushback, it appears likely that the United States will continue to face Russian interference for the foreseeable future,” the researchers said.
Facebook, Twitter and Google complied with requests for data on Russian social media accounts posing as American accounts, but according to a source familiar with the new report, the firm the Senate hired to review the data told lawmakers there are likely more Russian accounts that the social media companies failed to identify.
“What is clear is that all of the messaging clearly sought to benefit the Republican Party - and specifically Donald Trump,” the report said. “Trump is mentioned most in campaigns targeting conservatives and right-wing voters, where the messaging encouraged these groups to support his campaign. The main groups that could challenge Trump were then provided messaging that sought to confuse, distract and ultimately discourage members from voting.”
Google and Facebook declined to comment on the report, but a Google spokesperson pointed to the company’s efforts to combat disinformation.
Twitter said it has made "significant strides" against the manipulation of its service.
The Washington Post reported Sunday on a draft report commissioned by the committee, looking at data provided by the tech firms through mid-2017 that provides an even clearer view of the scope of Russia’s social media manipulation, said Craig Timberg, technology reporter at the Washington Post.
“This in many ways is the report we’ve been waiting for. It’s sweeping, it’s comprehensive,” he said.
Timberg explained that the disinformation campaign extended well past 2016.
“Every platform that these researchers tracked posted more often after the election,” he said. “We tend to think of this narrative in terms of coming up to election day but actually intensified after Election Day.”
The interference wasn’t limited to merely social media posts.
The report said the Russian accounts attempted to connect with Americans and recruit assets, such as selling merchandise with certain messages, follower requests, job offers and even help lines that could encourage people to unknowingly disclose sensitive information that could be used against them.
