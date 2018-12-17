Staying Dry Through Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our weather will stay dry as we head through the middle of the week with 60s expected for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The mornings might feature some patchy fog, so be sure to watch out for that on your AM commute! The next storm system that will affect our weather will bring rain Thursday into Friday with the potential for up to an inch of rain in spots. Colder air will also filter in as the rain moves out on Friday - look for highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday and 50s expected for the weekend before Christmas.
The weekend as a whole should be dry with sunny skies Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. At the moment, our first look at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day finds highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly sunny skies (more clouds than sun) each day. No big storm system will be due in here to affect the weather in a major way, so we’re looking good so far! I’ll keep an eye on things and be sure to stay tuned for any changes in future forecasts.
