Three arrested in Russell Co. on multiple drug possession charges

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Investigators at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people on multiple drug possession charges.
Cameron Kenard Hicks, Michael Jermaine Brooks and Kennedi Tajanquie McKelvey were taken into custody on Dec. 12.
Officers arrested the trio following the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of 14th Ct. in Phenix City.
Each one has one charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for ecstasy and one charge each of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and Xanax and a charge of first-degree possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.