Abundant Sunshine Sticking Around-- For Now!

Wednesday looks dry overall, but certainly more clouds than sun. Rain should move in as early as Wednesday overnight with the best coverage reserved for Thursday, when off-and-on periods of wet weather are expected. Scattered showers will stick around for Friday before clearing out by the weekend as another blast of drier and cooler air takes over. Once we get past Friday, weather looks much better for holiday travels and any last-minute Christmas shopping, though it will be chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s over the weekend.