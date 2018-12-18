Abundant Sunshine Sticking Around-- For Now!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Sunny skies persist once more for Tuesday, but the beautiful weather will be short-lived. Once we get past more beautiful weather and 60s today, more clouds will begin to stream in overnight ahead of the next low pressure system headed toward the Southeast.
Wednesday looks dry overall, but certainly more clouds than sun. Rain should move in as early as Wednesday overnight with the best coverage reserved for Thursday, when off-and-on periods of wet weather are expected. Scattered showers will stick around for Friday before clearing out by the weekend as another blast of drier and cooler air takes over. Once we get past Friday, weather looks much better for holiday travels and any last-minute Christmas shopping, though it will be chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s over the weekend.
For now, Christmas Eve and Christmas look fairly seasonable and dry, but with more clouds back in the forecast. We’ll keep you updated on any changes in the forecast, but for now the general pattern favors warmer than average weather as we wrap up 2018!
