Author Alice Walker criticized for support of writer's book

FILE - In this April 23, 2009 file photo, Alice Walker stands in front of a picture of herself from 1974 as she tours her archives at Emory University, in Atlanta. Walker and The New York Times are drawing fire after she praised an author who critics say is a conspiracy theorist who expresses anti-Semitism. In an interview in Sunday’s “By The Book” column, the author of “The Color Purple” said David Icke’s 1995 book, “And The Truth Shall Set You Free,” is on her nightstand. A New York Times spokesperson says the column is not a list of recommendations from its editors. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis)