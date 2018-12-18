BBB warns of so-called ‘risk-free trials’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Better Business Bureau is warning the community about ‘risk-free trials’ and say they should be careful when signing up to test out a new product.
Kelvin Collins, with the BBB, says that oftentimes you are asked to only pay for shipping and handling, but scammers are really just looking to collect your credit card information.
Consumers may also unknowingly enter into a subscription that can end up costing them hundreds of dollars.
The subscription service you are unknowingly signing yourself up for says you have 30 days to cancel your subscription, but the fine print says that the thirty days begins on the order date, so when the product arrives on day 28 or 29, there is no time to return it within the subscription date.
Collins says the best way to avoid getting scammed by risk-free trials is to read the fine print and make sure you are only paying for the product you are getting right then.
