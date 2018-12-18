Breakfast with Santa raises $3K for Children’s Miracle Network

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention and Trade Center’s annual Breakfast with Santa event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network each year.
This year, the event was the most successful one yet as it was able to raise more than $3,000.
More than 200 people attended the event.
The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional is the Chattahoochee Valley’s CMN hospital.
A check will be presented on Dec. 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.