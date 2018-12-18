Columbus performing arts school honors school board members’ final meeting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board’s final meeting of the year hosted a few honored guests.
Students from Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts showed off their talents with music and dance before the board jumped into their agenda.
The board also spent time honoring District 2 representative John Thomas and District 8 representative Frank Myers as this would be their final meeting.
“A positive I will take from my time on the board has been meeting people in Columbus from all walks of life having the opportunity to meet all of these folks and hear their concerns and points of view," said Thomas.
“We started with high hopes and we leave tonight accepting that we did not change the world," said Myers.
Philip Schley will take Myers' place on the board while Michael Edmondson will replace Thomas after he decided not to pursue another term.
