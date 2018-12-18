Columbus RiverCenter celebrates Christmas with Mannheim Steamroller show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Folks in the Chattahoochee Valley are getting into the holiday spirit by checking out some music at Uptown Columbus' RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Show was sold out and has been a holiday tradition for more than three decades.
News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis and Barbara Gauthier greeted the nearly 2,000 patrons going into the WTVM-sponsored show.
“What’s really nice about this evening is that they kinda made their name with their Christmas Concerts… and that’s exactly what their doing here at the RiverCenter so we couldn’t be happier with this evenings performance,” says RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “This is a complete experience in the theater; you will be surrounded by sound, light, projection.”
The crowd enjoyed classics from the famous Mannheim Steamroller, new music from Chip Davis and dazzling multimedia effects.
