CVCC to induct four new members into the school’s Hall of Fame

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is adding to those they have honored by inducting them into their own Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their professions, communities and CVCC.
This year’s honorees include
- Florence Bellamy - Distinguished Alumna
- Dr. Douglas and Mrs. Lise Patterson - Distinguished Service
- Derek Varnadore - Distinguished Athlete
Bellamy graduated from CVCC in 1979 and has devoted her life to the service of young people working with the Alabama Department of Human Resources and currently serving as the Director of Helping Families Initiative in Russell County.
She has also served President and Vice President of the Alabama Association of School Boards and President and Vice President of Phenix City Board of Education.
Dr. Patterson and wife Lise unexpectedly lost their son Chris, a CVCC student advisor, in 2009 and established the Chris Patterson Memorial 5K Run in his honor. Proceeds from the race benefit the CVCC Foundation Chris Patterson Student Support Fund which helps students facing financial hardships complete their education.
Varnadore was a starting pitcher for the CVCC Pirates during the 2009-2010 seasons and is considered one of the greatest CVCC pitchers in history.
He began studies at Auburn University when he was drafted to play with the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 2012 MLB draft. He returned to Auburn during the offseasons to complete his studies and received a bachelor’s of science in building construction in 2013.
The CVCC Hall of Fame event will feature a silent auction and take place on March 14, 2019 at the National Infantry Museum. Tickets are $75 and include dinner and entertainment. Proceeds
