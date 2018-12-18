Forrest Road Elementary in Columbus names spelling been winner and runner up

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Forrest Road Elementary School in Columbus has named its spelling be winner.
Twenty students participated in the school’s spelling bee on Tuesday, which lasted eight rounds. Parents packed Forrest Road’s auditorium to cheer the students on.
Fifth-grader Lorrence Hendley won first place by correctly spelling the word, “pronounce.” The second-place runner up was fifth-grader Leviticus Warner. Ne’Shyda Williams game in third place.
News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier was the word pronouncer.
The first and second place winners will advance to the district spelling bee.
