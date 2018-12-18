Holly, jolly Christmas: Employees to receive $20,000 in bonuses from Michigan company

To show his appreciation for their loyalty, hard work and devotion, our owner and chairman Lee Schoenherr announced he would share $4 million dollars with our current full-time employees. The gift is a special thank-you to recognize their role in helping build a world-class company here in Ludington. The energy, passion and loyalty these employees bring to our company inspire us daily. Thank you to all of our FloraCraft employees! Learn more: http://ow.ly/2Qdd50jY2uk