'I’m still waiting on that wake-up call’: Mother speaks out after fatal South GA fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been two weeks since a fatal Albany mobile home fire took the lives of a great-grandmother and three of her grandchildren.
Four other small children were severely injured, but now they are out of the hospital and recovering.
“The day of the fire, I couldn’t believe it because I wasn’t gone none less than two minutes,” said Brandy Wilson, the mother of victims.
Brandy lost her grandmother, two of her children and her nephew when their home in the Albany Dunes Mobile Home Park caught on fire. She said they were trying to heat their home with their oven.
“My baby wanted some milk all day, but due to the fact I’m pregnant, I get sick very easily. So the night fell, and I finally get up and go to the store,” said Brandy.
She said she was only gone for a few minutes, but when she came back, she saw her worst nightmare.
“When I got inside the trailer park, I just seen ambulances, fire department. I just seen everybody and I was like, ‘This a dream, this a dream,’” explained Brandy.
Wilson said she immediately ran to the home and only saw her oldest son Demarcus climbing out of a window. Her grandmother Rosemary Davis, 68, her daughter Draya, 6, her son Devontay, 1, and her nephew CJ, 2, all died inside.
“Deep down inside, I’m hurting so bad, I can’t touch her no more. I can’t argue with my grandmother anymore. I’m still waiting on that wake up call,” said Brandy.
After the fire, Wilson stayed in the hospital with her surviving sons. Demarcus, 8, Demetrius, 4, and Demarion, 3. The two smallest children were near death as they suffered a coma and were paralyzed.
“I don’t wish this on my enemy. I don’t wish this on nobody,” said Brandy.
Although she’s still able to see some of her children’s smiling faces, she said the pain of knowing her deceased daughter’s birthday was this week is difficult. However, every day she’s finding her strength.
“It’s so hard. I just keep pushing forward. And I thank the ones who literally helped me through this struggle,” Brandy explained.
Brandy said she is currently working with the Albany Housing Authority to find housing in the coming days.
Right now, her children are still in need of clothing as they will start back school in January.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.