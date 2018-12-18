Increasing Clouds Wednesday; Rain Overnight Wed/Thu

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our next storm system is already causing an increase in clouds to the west of us, and those clouds will continue to move in tonight and Wednesday. Rain will hold off until overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and showers will likely hang around to Friday as well. There may even be some snow showers on the backside of the system across parts of Alabama and Georgia, but we don't anticipate that around here. Most areas will see between a half inch and an inch of rain.
Going into Saturday and Sunday, our weather looks dry - mostly sunny and cool on Saturday with warmer temperatures and increasing clouds on Sunday. As we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather will feature more clouds than sun and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That’s just a shade above average for us, and not a bad forecast for Santa either! It looks like our next chances for rain next week will come on Thursday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get a bit closer!
