Increasing Clouds Wednesday; Rain Overnight Wed/Thu

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our next storm system is already causing an increase in clouds to the west of us, and those clouds will continue to move in tonight and Wednesday. Rain will hold off until overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and showers will likely hang around to Friday as well. There may even be some snow showers on the backside of the system across parts of Alabama and Georgia, but we don't anticipate that around here. Most areas will see between a half inch and an inch of rain.