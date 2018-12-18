Lockhart’s attorney says judicial override is “unconstitutional”

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Tuesday is day two of a hearing in Lee County, Alabama for a convicted killer on death row.
Courtney Lockhart is asking a judge to reconsider his death penalty, while the family of the Auburn University student murdered are hoping the penalty stays.
Lockhart’s attorney claims the trial attorneys in this case were incompetent and did not provide the full portrait of evidence.
Walker received a unanimous recommendation by a jury suggesting Lockhart be sentenced to life without parole. However, Judge Walker used his judicial override to sentence Lockhart to death.
“It was the Alabama law at the time, I don’t believe it was constitutional then, I don’t believe its constitutional now," said Lockhart’s attorney, Aaron Katz.
The judicial override law was changed in 2017 by Governor Kay Ivey. Lockhart’s pro bono attorney, Katz, is working to convince Judge Walker that the Smiths Station native’s service in Iraq should be considered in sentencing.
“Courtney Lockhart defended my family as much as he did all of our families, I don’t think we should be in the business of putting a needle in the arm of a soldier who served this country in Iraq and came back to this country a broken man who was untreated by the military," explained Katz.
Katz says his team is presenting PTSD evidence he believes would have gotten Lockhart a guilty conviction of felony murder versus the intentional murder Lockhart was served.
The state argues trial attorneys were more than adequate in defending Lockhart the first time and successfully presented evidence catered to Lockhart's military service.
Parents of Lauren Burk are hopeful that the death sentencing will stay.
“I feel very confident we are going to get the result we are hoping for,” said Lauren’s father, Jim Burk.
Judge Jacob Walker will make a decision at some point as this hearing wraps up today. We are told a decision could come in weeks or it may even take years. Attorneys for Lockhart say they will not give up.
“We will appeal this all the way to the United States Supreme Court. If it takes 15-20 years, so be it.” said Katz.
