Smiths Station Fire & Rescue announces purchase of brand-new ambulance

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - Smiths Station Fire & Rescue announced the purchase of a brand-new ambulance.
The ambulance, valued at approximately $196,000, is slated to replace one of the used ambulances purchased in January 2018 in order to start the new ambulance service in February 2018.
With many new safety features and state of the art capabilities, this ambulance is going to be a big asset to the citizens of the Smiths Station Fire district. The ambulance will be staffed with at least one paramedic at all times and will operate 24/7.
“When it comes to an ambulance responding, minutes and seconds count. It came in about two weeks ago, so we just got it. We’ve been waiting on it. It’s exciting. I’m thrilled and I think that it’s going to be what we need,” said Gary Long, commissioner for Lee County District 3.
The funding source for the ambulance came from the Lee County Fire and Ambulance Fees.
There are now two ambulances in Smiths Station.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.