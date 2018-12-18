Three of five suspects arrested, one more ID’d in MLK Blvd. murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the MLK, Jr. Blvd. murder of 34-year-old Derrick Scott.
21-year-old Dondrell Marquez Tells and 24-year-old Terrell Markell Lee were arrested and charged with murder.
18-year-old Jaheem Diquon Rozier was taken into custody in Auburn, AL with the help of the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and will extradited to Georgia.
Police are still searching for 18-year-old Demetrius Domingoanton Pride and one other unknown suspect in this case.
Pride is described as being 5′11″ tall and 125 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Both Tells and Lee are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday, Dec. 21 at 9:00 a.m. Rozier’s preliminary hearing will be set after his extradition.
Anyone with information on the location of Pride or the fifth suspect, is asked to call CPD at (706) 225-4395.
