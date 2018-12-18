Troup County Sheriff’s Office offering security checks for residents leaving town for the holidays

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is security checks for residents leaving town for the holiday season.
While on their normal patrols, a deputy will check our home while you’re away to make sure no one has attempted to steal from your home.
To have a security check set up, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616 to answer some questions at least one day before you leave
The sheriff’s office also suggests that you lock your doors and windows along with letting a trusted neighbor know you are leaving town.
