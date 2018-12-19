After big earthquake, aftershocks continue to rattle Alaska

File - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, workers inspect an off-ramp that collapsed during an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska. Nearly three weeks after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook up south central Alaska, the state continues to register frequent aftershocks. Anchorage television station KTUU reports seismic sensors have registered nearly 5,000 aftershocks since the Nov. 30 earthquake. (AP Photo/Mike Dinneen, File) (Mike Dinneen)