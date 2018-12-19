Cantus Columbus hosts 19th annual Christmas concert

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Cantus Columbus presented its 19th annual Christmas concert Tuesday at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.
The professional chorus recounted the Christmas Story with classical masterpieces and audience carols. The chorus is directed by William J. Bullock and was assisted this year by the renowned Axiom Brass Quintet from Chicago, organist Aesook Moon, and pianist Janie Lee Bullock.
"They're just terrific and so many people as you see, come in and really enjoy this classical. It’s a little solemn, it’s not secular. So, it really gives a good sitting to what the real meaning of Christmas is," said Carrie Corbett, director of marketing for the RiverCenter.
The holiday tradition provides a way prepare to receive the true message of the season.
