CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley announces upcoming retirement

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley announced he will retire in August 2019.
Scott Ferguson has served in the United Way system for 30 years. He’s been president and CEO since August 2007. Ferguson’s career began at the United Way of Brown County in Aberdeen, South Dakota in August 1989. He then served as president and CEO at United Way organizations in Wisconsin, New Jersey, and New York.
During Ferguson’s time at United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, the organization has raised a combined total of $76,106,600 for their annual campaigns and ranks in the top 100 of the 1,150 United Ways in total revenues. United Way also leads in several areas of giving.
“Scott’s dedicated service to this community will benefit the people of the Chattahoochee Valley for many years to come,” said Keith Pierce, 2018-2019 United Way Board Chair. “He has been more than the executive leader of our United Way. He has been an active servant, volunteer and advocate for the well-being of this great community,” he added.
“We have a great staff that is focused on the mission of the United Way and is dedicated to the organization,” said Ferguson. “Couple them with a Board of Directors and community leaders that are engaged and supportive, and there is nothing we cannot accomplish,” he added.
Several new programs were which have made a huge impact in the community were also formed during Ferguson’s tenure.
A nationwide search will begin the first of the year to ensure a smooth transition for United Way.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.