Classics rule the list of top 10 most popular Christmas songs

(RNN) – Anyone who’s watched TV or gone shopping lately has heard a Christmas song or two... or three or four or five or...
Listening to Christmas music is a hugely popular holiday tradition. And though recording artists release new Christmas songs every year, people tend to stick with the classics, according to Billboard.
Of the top 10 tracks on Billboard’s “Holiday 100” list, the youngest song is Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has taken the No. 1 spot for most weeks since Billboard started the list in 2011.
The second-youngest song is 1984’s “Last Christmas” by Wham! The other tunes are classics from the ‘40s through the ‘60s.
Billboard compiles the chart using data from streaming, airplay and sales. Here’s the top 10 for this week:
- “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
- “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams
- “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms
- “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee
- “A Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives
- “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” – Nat King Cole
- “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Gene Autry
- “Last Christmas” – Wham!
- “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” – Dean Martin
- “Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)" – Gene Autry
